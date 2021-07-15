Ex-village head shot dead in UP

A former village head was shot dead by miscreants in Ahroda village on Thursday, police said.

Villagers claimed that Mangey Ram was shot dead when he was in his fields by miscreants who later tried to burn his body tried for covering up his identity.

Advertisement

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar Shrivastava, upon receiving information about the incident police rushed to the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, he said.

Security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)