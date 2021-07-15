Maha: Village sarpanch among three held for taking bribe

A village sarpanch and two others were arrested in Vikramgad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a contractor for releasing payment for the road concretisation work he had done at the local level, the ACB said on Thursday. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it arrested the trio on Wednesday and offence against them was registered at Vikramgad police station in the district. The complainant in the case is a member of the panchayat samiti of group grampanchayat Kev in Vikramgad. She had got the road concretisation work in her area done under from an approved contractor, the anti-graft agency said in a release. The total bill amount was Rs three lakh, of which Rs 2.60 lakh were already paid to the contractor and Rs 40,000 were to be paid to him, it said. The contractor submitted the bill for the balance amount to the panchayat samiti. But the accused trio made a demand of Rs 15,000 to release the remaining money, it said. The panchayat member then lodged a complaint with the ACB officials, who laid a trap at the revenue office at Manor on Wednesday and nabbed the trio accepting the sum of Rs 13,000 from the contractor, the ACB stated. Those arrested were identified as Kev’s sarpanch Prema Nathu Raote (33), gramsevak Bupendra Abaji Sambre (44), and panchayat member Sachin Kaluram Bombe (23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)