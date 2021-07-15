Left Menu

Over 1.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that 1,92,71,766 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said 1,92,71,766 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered. Over 40.31 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources and 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 38,39,02,614 doses, according to data available at 8 am. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added. (ANI)

