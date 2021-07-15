Hungary not notified of new EU procedure over LGBT rights - PM's chief of staff

Hungary has not been notified of the start of a European Union infringement procedure over its recently passed child protection law, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Hungary has come under fire in Brussels over the new law, which critics say stigmatizes the LGBT community.

Gergely Gulyas also said EU criticism of the law was politically motivated.

