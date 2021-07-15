Russian prosecutor seeks six-year suspended sentence for U.S. investor Calvey

A Russian state prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to hand U.S. investor Michael Calvey a six-year suspended jail sentence, the RIA news agency reported.

Calvey, founder of private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other fund executives in early 2019 after being accused of embezzlement related to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He was later moved to house arrest.

Advertisement

Calvey denies the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)