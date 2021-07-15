Left Menu

Maha govt opposes Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea

Special courts are set up under the NIA Act to try the matters investigated by the NIA, which does not include hearings pre-trial, Kumbhakoni said.The contention raised by the petitioner is fallacious, the advocate general claimed.A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar will continue to hear the petition on July 23.According to Bharadwaj, the sessions court in Pune which remanded her and eight others in police custody in 2018 did not have the power to hear a UAPA case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:24 IST
Maha govt opposes Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday opposed before the Bombay High Court a bail petition filed by activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, saying her contention about a lower court lacking jurisdiction was incorrect.

Bharadwaj, in jail since September 2018, has sought bail on the technical ground that the court which took cognizance of the charge sheet initially lacked the power to do so. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni argued that although the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked in the case, the investigation was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the police in 2020. The case fell under the purview of a special court only after the NIA took it over, he said.

The sessions court in Pune, till then, had the jurisdiction, he added. Special courts are set up under the NIA Act to “try” the matters investigated by the NIA, which ''does not include hearings pre-trial,” Kumbhakoni said.

''The contention raised by the petitioner is fallacious,'' the advocate general claimed.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar will continue to hear the petition on July 23.

According to Bharadwaj, the sessions court in Pune which remanded her and eight others in police custody in 2018 did not have the power to hear a UAPA case. Her lawyer Yug Chaudhry argued in earlier hearings that in offenses under the UAPA, a sessions judge can take cognizance only on specific instructions from the District Judge.

Police had alleged that `inflammatory' speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune led to caste violence at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial in the district on January 1, 2018, and the conclave was backed by Maoists.

Activist Stan Swamy, arrested in the case last year, died in hospital earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021