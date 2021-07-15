Left Menu

Most Colombians in Haiti went as bodyguards, others knew of assassination plan-Duque

Many of the Colombian ex-soldiers accused of involvement in the assassination of Haiti's president went to the country as bodyguards, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Thursday, but others had detailed knowledge about the planned assassination. Haitian authorities have said President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his home by a unit of assassins. Families and colleagues back in Colombia have told journalists the men were hired to act as bodyguards.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:38 IST
Most Colombians in Haiti went as bodyguards, others knew of assassination plan-Duque

Many of the Colombian ex-soldiers accused of involvement in the assassination of Haiti's president went to the country as bodyguards, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Thursday, but others had detailed knowledge about the planned assassination.

Haitian authorities have said President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his home by a unit of assassins. Eighteen Colombians have been detained and three others killed by police. Families and colleagues back in Colombia have told journalists the men were hired to act as bodyguards. "There was a big group that were taken on a supposed protection mission, but within that group, there's a smaller group, which were those who apparently had detailed knowledge of what was to be a criminal operation," Duque told local La FM radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021