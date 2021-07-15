Maha: Member of Dawood Ibrahim gang arrested

A member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang who was wanted in several cases has been arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police, an official said on Thursday.

Sayyed Abbas Tublani (32) had changed his name to Jasim Rebal Tublani and travelled outside the country with a fake passport, he said.

Acting on tip-off that he was to going to visit Thakurpada area of Dahisar, offiicals of the Thane AEC laid a trap and nabbed him two days ago, said senior inspector Sanjay Shinde. A knife, fake PAN card and driving license were seized from his possession, the AEC official said.

A case for possessing a fake passport was registered against him at Shil-Daighar police station. Tublani is already facing cases of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation in Mumbai and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Hyderabad, inspector Shinde said.

