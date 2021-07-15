New ration cards to be issued to identified beneficiaries from July 26 in T'gana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday directed authorities concerned to provide new ration (PDS) cards to eligible beneficiaries from July 26.

Rao instructed the Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and MLAs to take steps to distribute the cards to over 3.60 lakh eligible beneficiaries, who have already been identified, from July 26 to 31, an official release said.

Advertisement

The CM also directed the officials to ensure that the new beneficiaries get rice under the PDS system from August itself, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)