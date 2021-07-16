Left Menu

Lebanon's Hariri recommends an international tribunal on Beirut port blast -Al Jadeed interview

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-07-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 01:04 IST
Lebanon's Hariri recommends an international tribunal on Beirut port blast -Al Jadeed interview
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese veteran Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri said in a local television interview on Thursday that there should be an international tribunal to try those responsible for the Beirut port chemical blast.

"An international investigation, an international court for the port and stop wasting time," he told Al Jadeed television. "I'm saying, at the end of the day, if you want truth go to an international investigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021