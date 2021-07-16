Lebanon's Hariri recommends an international tribunal on Beirut port blast -Al Jadeed interview

Lebanese veteran Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri said in a local television interview on Thursday that there should be an international tribunal to try those responsible for the Beirut port chemical blast.

"An international investigation, an international court for the port and stop wasting time," he told Al Jadeed television. "I'm saying, at the end of the day, if you want truth go to an international investigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)