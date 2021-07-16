Elephant handed over to Kaziranga National Park authorities for killing teenager

A female elephant was handed over to the authorities of Kaziranga National Park on Thursday after the animal allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy in Bokakhat of Golaghat district, police said.

Police registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and gave the jumbo along with her eight-month-old calf to the KNP for safe custody, they said.

Advertisement

The female elephant, 'Dulumoni', allegedly trampled Bitu Gaud to death two days ago, prompting the police to seize the mother-calf duo and register the case, a senior official said.

When contacted, KNP Director P Sivakumar told PTI that the young boy most likely tried to tease the calf and it must have instigated the mother to kill him.

The elephant, who reportedly took the life of another person last year, belongs to Jiten Gogoi, a two-time former MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)