Left Menu

Elephant handed over to Kaziranga National Park authorities for killing teenager

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 16-07-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 02:03 IST
Elephant handed over to Kaziranga National Park authorities for killing teenager
Representative image Image Credit: Pikist
  • Country:
  • India

A female elephant was handed over to the authorities of Kaziranga National Park on Thursday after the animal allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy in Bokakhat of Golaghat district, police said.

Police registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and gave the jumbo along with her eight-month-old calf to the KNP for safe custody, they said.

The female elephant, 'Dulumoni', allegedly trampled Bitu Gaud to death two days ago, prompting the police to seize the mother-calf duo and register the case, a senior official said.

When contacted, KNP Director P Sivakumar told PTI that the young boy most likely tried to tease the calf and it must have instigated the mother to kill him.

The elephant, who reportedly took the life of another person last year, belongs to Jiten Gogoi, a two-time former MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021