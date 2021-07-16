Left Menu

Clinical trial for Covid vaccines for children on verge of completion: Centre to HC

The whole country is waiting, it added.The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:13 IST
Clinical trial for Covid vaccines for children on verge of completion: Centre to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion.

A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, “Let the trials be done, otherwise it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered without trials that too in case of children.” “Once trials are over, you quickly apply to children. The whole country is waiting,” it added.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor. It sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group on the ground that there were fears a likely third wave of COVID-19 could affect them more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021