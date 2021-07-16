Left Menu

Minor girl abducted by constable’s son, associates in UP

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:00 IST
Minor girl abducted by constable’s son, associates in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in Sambhal Kotwali police station area here by a constable’s son and his friends, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered against several people, including the main accused Sameer, his father constable Arvind Kumar and mother Bushra, following a complaint by the girl's father, they said.

CO Arun Kumar Singh said Neeraj Kumar, the girl’s father, had filed the complaint on Thursday that his daughter was taken away from their house by Sameer and his companions.

Police teams are making all efforts to trace the girl, he said.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021