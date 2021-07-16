Minor girl abducted by constable’s son, associates in UP

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in Sambhal Kotwali police station area here by a constable’s son and his friends, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered against several people, including the main accused Sameer, his father constable Arvind Kumar and mother Bushra, following a complaint by the girl's father, they said.

CO Arun Kumar Singh said Neeraj Kumar, the girl’s father, had filed the complaint on Thursday that his daughter was taken away from their house by Sameer and his companions.

Police teams are making all efforts to trace the girl, he said.

