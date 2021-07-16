Left Menu

South Africa's Ramaphosa says unrest was instigated

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday it was clear that the unrest that has roiled South Africa in the past week had been instigated and his government would not allow "anarchy, mayhem" to prevail.

Ramaphosa made the remarks when he visited Ethikwini Municipality, which includes the port city Durban, one of the worst-hit areas in a week of looting that destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed more than 100 people.

He also said he was concerned about rising racial tensions in some parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

