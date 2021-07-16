Punjab man shoots himself dead in car

A 27-year-old driver shot himself dead using a country-made pistol in his cab in Punjab’s Phagwara city on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the city’s Gol chowk area, Model Town, they said, adding the deceased was identified as Mukul Kumar, a resident of Onkar Nagar.

His elder brother Raj Singh told media that Kumar was in debt as he “used to splurge on his girlfriend”.

The victim was “mentally upset” after the girl jilted her, according to Singh. Kumar also received threat calls from her relatives, he said.

“He had gone to Delhi to drop a passenger. We even rang him up yesterday (Thursday) and he said he was in Delhi,” he added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paramjit Singh said the case was being investigated from all angles.

The body has been sent to Civil hospital for postmortem, the officer said.

