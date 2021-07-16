Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:15 IST
Tripura CM, Karnataka CM meet PM Modi to discuss development projects
Visual of meeting between PM Modi, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (left) and with Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (on right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday to discuss development projects in their states. "Tripura CM Shri @BjpBiplab called on PM @narendramodi.", tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister of India.

CM Deb said that various developmental schemes in Tripura were discussed. "Called on Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Extensively discussed the progress being made under various developmental schemes in #Tripura. Under PM Shri #NarendraModi ji's visionary leadership, we are committed to achieving objective of #TransformingTripura", tweeted CM Deb.

Before meeting PM Modi, Tripura Chief Minister BP Deb met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy today in Delhi. Also, a tweet by PMO India today read, "Karnataka CM Shri @BSYBJP met PM @narendramodi. @CMofKarnataka"

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and requested the central government's assistance for some of the state's projects. The Chief Minister requested that the Bhadra overpass project be declared as a national project and a grant of Rs 6,000 crore for the construction of Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road. He also discussed various issues including the Mekedadu project, the US Consulate in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister's secretary was accompanied by Girish Hosur. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states and emphasised on "test-track-treat- tikka strategy" and maximum vaccination to combat the pandemic. PM Modi interacted with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra today.

Today's meeting came just three days after PM Modi held a conversation with chief ministers of eight north-eastern states. On July 13, the interaction was attended by the Chief Ministers of Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam.The Chief Ministers had thanked the Prime Minister for timely action in handling the Covid pandemic. They appreciated his special care and concern for the North-East States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

