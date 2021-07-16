Left Menu

2 held with 300 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh

The police have arrested a 56-year-old man along with his UP-based associate and seized 300 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh from them, police said on Friday. Later, Alam was also arrested from Budaun, police said. Police seized 200 grams heroin from Ghanshyam and 100 grams from a bike from Alam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:23 IST
The police have arrested a 56-year-old man along with his UP-based associate and seized 300 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh from them, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Ghanshyam, a resident of Peeragarhi village here and Parvez Alam (23), a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, they said. ''Police received information that Ghanshyam would be supplying heroin to someone near his house at Peeragarhi. Thereafter, a trap was laid and he was apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said. During interrogation, Ghanshyam, who was an electrician disclosed that he is a drug addict. Due to his addiction, he sold his shop and even his marriage could not be solemnized, police said. Later, Alam was also arrested from Budaun, police said. Police seized 200 grams heroin from Ghanshyam and 100 grams from a bike from Alam. The seized drug is worth over Rs 50 lakh in the international market, they added.

