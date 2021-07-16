Left Menu

Maha: 1,878 kg ganja worth Rs 3.75cr seized in Pune, 6 arrested

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Pune unit has seized 1,878 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 3.75 crore in the illicit market from a truck, leading to the arrest of six people, an official said on Friday.

The operation was conducted on the Solapur-Pune highway on Thursday following a tip off, he said.

''Ganja was packed in 40 bags kept amid jackfruit and pineapple pieces in the truck. A car was escorting the truck. The contraband had come from Andhra Pradesh and was destined for a place in Pune,'' the DRI official said.

He identified the arrested accused as Vilas Pawar, Abhishek Ghawte, Vinod Rathod, Raju Gondhwe, Shriniwas Pawar and Dharamaraj Shinde.

