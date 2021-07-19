Supreme Court asks UP, Haryana govts to file response on plea seeking clear passage on Delhi-Noida road

Supreme Court on Monday asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to file their responses on a plea filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected. A Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul posted the matter for hearing on August 23.During the brief hearing, the Bench asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments why they have not filed their replies in the plea yet.

The Bench told the counsels appearing for Haryana and UP that Delhi police has taken its particular stand and filed a reply but why have they have not taken a stand?It also asked the petitioner whether or not the situation has improved to which she replied that it's still the same. On the last date of hearing, the Bench had said that public roads should not be blocked in protests and there should be free flow of traffic on roads.

The court had made it clear that it is not concerned about the larger issues on farm laws which can be decided judicially, politically, or administratively but limited to clearing of roads blocked by farmers. The Bench had also emphasized that in its previous judgments, the apex court had made it clear that roads should not be blocked.

Earlier, the apex court had sought response from the Central government, Delhi Police Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana on a petition filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected. Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes.

She contended that despite the various directions passed by the apex court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the road), the same had still not happened. Being a single parent who has some medical issues, Agarwaal said that it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi. The plea said she stayed and worked in Noida, but since she had a marketing job she has to travel frequently to Delhi.

"It is her say that she is a single parent and also has some medical issues and it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi where it is taking two hours instead of normal 20 minutes. She contends that despite the various directions passed by this Court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the roads), the same still does not happen. We did put to her if it is so, it is an administrative failure as the judicial view has already been propounded by us," the Bench had noted in its order. (ANI)

