Press Council of India condoles death of Indian photojournalist in Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:54 IST
  • India

The Press Council of India (PCI) Monday condoled the death of Pulitzer prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, saying he was known for his ''compassionate photographic coverage'' of the current developments in South Asia.

Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan on July 16 while covering the fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban. ''The Press Council of India is saddened to learn about the killing of Danish Siddiqui, Indian photojournalist, working for Reuters news agency while covering the clashes in Kandahar, Afghanistan,'' the media body said in a statement.

His killing has again brought focus back on the question of safety of journalists in the conflict situation, it added.

''Siddiqui was known for his compassionate photographic coverage of current developments in South Asia and internationally recognised,'' the Council said.

Conveying ''deepest condolences'' to the bereaved family, the PCI said it prayed for them to have the strength to bear this loss.

