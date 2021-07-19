Drug-peddler held, ganja seized from two-wheeler

Mangaluru, July 19 (PTI): A drug-peddler has been arrested at Kandoor in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and 1,430 gm of ganja seized from his possession, police sources said on Monday.

Iliyas (36) was allegedly carrying the narcotic weighing 1,430 gm in his scooter when he was caught, the sources said adding that the vehicle was impounded.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)