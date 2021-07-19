Left Menu

Drug-peddler held, ganja seized from two-wheeler

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:45 IST
Mangaluru, July 19 (PTI): A drug-peddler has been arrested at Kandoor in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and 1,430 gm of ganja seized from his possession, police sources said on Monday.

Iliyas (36) was allegedly carrying the narcotic weighing 1,430 gm in his scooter when he was caught, the sources said adding that the vehicle was impounded.

