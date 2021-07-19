Businessman Raj Kundra arrested in case related to creation of pornographic films

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

Kundra, arrested by the crime branch, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said. ''There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,'' the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Investigation is in progress, he added.

