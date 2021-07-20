Left Menu

France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case - Le Monde

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:48 IST
France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case - Le Monde
  • Country:
  • France

The phone of French President Emmanuel Macron has been targeted for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco in project Pegasus spyware case, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware, made and licensed by Israeli company NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021