France ready to finance Morocco's 3GW power link to Western Sahara- finance minister
France is ready to participate in funding a 3 gigawatt power cable linking the Moroccan city of Casablanca to the town of Dakhla in Western Sahara, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
Morocco considers Western Sahara as its own. But the territory is disputed, and the Algerian-backed Polisario movement controls around a fifth of it and demands sovereignty for the entire territory.
"I confirm to you that we are ready to participate in funding this project," Le Maire told a Moroccan-French business forum in Rabat.
