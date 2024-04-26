Left Menu

France ready to finance Morocco's 3GW power link to Western Sahara- finance minister

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:32 IST
France ready to finance Morocco's 3GW power link to Western Sahara- finance minister
  • Country:
  • Morocco

France is ready to participate in funding a 3 gigawatt power cable linking the Moroccan city of Casablanca to the town of Dakhla in Western Sahara, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Morocco considers Western Sahara as its own. But the territory is disputed, and the Algerian-backed Polisario movement controls around a fifth of it and demands sovereignty for the entire territory.

"I confirm to you that we are ready to participate in funding this project," Le Maire told a Moroccan-French business forum in Rabat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024