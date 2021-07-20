Left Menu

Maha: Man dies after motorcycle hits crash barrier

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:53 IST
Maha: Man dies after motorcycle hits crash barrier
A man was killed when his motorcycle rammed into a metal crash barrier on Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Ramtek tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night near Khumari village and the deceased has been identified as Arvind Waghade (39), a Ramtek police station official said.

''He lost control over his two-wheeler. He died on the spot,'' the official said.

