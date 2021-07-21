Fourth person linked to Oath Keepers pleads guilty to role in Capitol attack
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 01:08 IST
A fourth person linked to the Oath Keepers militia group on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two criminal charges related to his participation in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot at a Washington D.C. federal court hearing on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
