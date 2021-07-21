Jordan should continue with economic reforms, U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells king
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 02:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.
During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and "underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan" including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yellen
- Washington
- Treasury
- Abdullah
- Janet Yellen
- United States
- Jordan
- Middle East
- U.S.
- King Abdullah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jordan's security court sets Monday date for verdict in plot to destabilize monarchy - officials
Jordan's security court sets Monday date for verdict in plot to destabilize monarchy - officials
Jordan court sets Monday for verdict in plot to destabilise monarchy - source
Jordan court sets Monday for verdict in plot to destabilise monarchy - source
FACTBOX-Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue