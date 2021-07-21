BRIEF-British ministers cut off funding to chip factory after sale to China- Telegraph
July 20 (Reuters) -
* BRITISH MINISTERS CUT OFF FUNDING TO CHIP FACTORY AFTER SALE TO CHINA - TELEGRAPH
* UK RESEARCH AND INVESTMENT (UKRI) HAS SUSPENDED GRANTS TO NEWPORT WAFER FAB UNDER GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTIONS AFTER ITS SALE TO NEXPERIA- TELEGRAPH Source: https://bit.ly/2Uty4e4
