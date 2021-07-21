Hotel worker held under POCSO Act

A hotel worker has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police here said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the worker took a four-year-old girl playing near her house to a desolate spot and sexually abused her on Tuesday.

When the victim started crying, the man abandoned her and went into hiding, the police said.

A passerby informed her parents who lodged a complaint and got the worker arrested, they said.

