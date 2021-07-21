UK PM says will take practical steps to fix N.Ireland protocol issues
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were practical steps the United Kingdom could take to sort out the issues with the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit deal.
"As we'll be setting out today, we want to sort out the issues in the protocol. We think there are practical steps we can do to do that," Johnson told parliament on Wednesday.
