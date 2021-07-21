Class 11 student stabbed by two juveniles in Delhi's Mangolpuri

A class 11 student was stabbed allegedly by two juveniles after one of them got hit while the victim was playing tip-cat with his friends at a park in Mangolpuri, police said on Wednesday.

The two juveniles, who are also school students, fled from the spot after the incident, but they were later apprehended, they said.

The victim, who suffered six stab injuries, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said ''On July 18, we received information regarding admission of a boy at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital due to stab injury. On enquiry, we found out that the victim had sustained six stab injuries, including an injury on his neck.'' In his statement to the police, the victim said while he was playing tip-cat in the park, a stray piece of wood hit one of the two juveniles following which he called his friend and both of them attacked him.

Based on the statement, a case under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mangolpuri police station and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

''Interrogation revealed that both these juveniles are school students and when one of them was strolling in the park, he was suddenly hit by a stray piece of wood. When he asked the victim about it, an argument broke out between them and they lost their temper. Later, the two juveniles took a kitchen knife from their house and stabbed the victim,'' Singh said.

The police have recovered the blood stained knife and clothes from their possession.

