Left Menu

Maha excise dept suspends four employees

The Maharashtra Excise Department on Wednesday suspended four employees for allegedly not taking action against dance bars in the city. The commissioner of state excise Kantilal B Umap suspended two excice sub-inspectors and two constables, an official said here.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:46 IST
Maha excise dept suspends four employees
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Excise Department on Wednesday suspended four employees for allegedly not taking action against dance bars in the city. The day before, two senior police inspectors posted in the city were suspended and two Assistant Commissioners of Police shunted out as dance bars were found to be operating at night in violation of rules in their respective jurisdictions. The commissioner of state excise Kantilal B Umap suspended two excice sub-inspectors and two constables, an official said here. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021