Maha excise dept suspends four employees

The Maharashtra Excise Department on Wednesday suspended four employees for allegedly not taking action against dance bars in the city. The day before, two senior police inspectors posted in the city were suspended and two Assistant Commissioners of Police shunted out as dance bars were found to be operating at night in violation of rules in their respective jurisdictions. The commissioner of state excise Kantilal B Umap suspended two excice sub-inspectors and two constables, an official said here. PTI COR KRK KRK

