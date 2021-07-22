Left Menu

Leopard skin seized, 1 arrested in Odisha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:15 IST
Leopard skin seized, 1 arrested in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested in Odisha’s Boudh district on Wednesday for possessing a leopard skin, making it the 15th such seizure in the state in the span of one year, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force sleuths raided a village in Manmunda police station area and nabbed the alleged poacher, Odisha Crime Branch (STF) Superintendent of Police Tejeswar Patel said.

One leopard skin, and arms and ammunition were seized, he said.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act, the officer said.

The leopard skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

This was the 15th seizure of leopard skins in the state in the span of one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021