Left Menu

Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 12:50 IST
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary expects to hold a government-initiated referendum on child protection issues late this year or early next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas told a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

He added that Hungary was still in talks with the European Commission on its national recovery plan and was seeking an agreement, adding however, that the government would start pre-financing projects from the national budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021