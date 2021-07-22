Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide
Hungary expects to hold a government-initiated referendum on child protection issues late this year or early next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas told a weekly press briefing on Thursday.
He added that Hungary was still in talks with the European Commission on its national recovery plan and was seeking an agreement, adding however, that the government would start pre-financing projects from the national budget.
