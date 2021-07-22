Left Menu

Man held for rape of 15-year-old girl in UP's Banda: Police

PTI | Banda | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:49 IST
A man was held for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl in a village located within the Naraini Kotwali police station limits of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Late on Tuesday night, when the girl was sleeping in her house, her neighbour Kaleem (24) took her to a nearby agriculture field and allegedly raped her after forcibly making her consume liquor, Circle Officer, Naraini, Nitin Kumar said.

A case was lodged under sections 328 (forced intoxication) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as also under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

