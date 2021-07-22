Left Menu

Merkel praises Turkey over refugees but does not see it joining EU

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:08 IST
Merkel praises Turkey over refugees but does not see it joining EU
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday praised Turkey for hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees as part of an agreement with the European Union and said she wanted close relations with Ankara but did not anticipate Turkish membership of the EU.

"Turkey is doing an outstanding job of taking care of Syrian refugees," she told a news conference. "I would like this agreement (on migrants and refugees) with Turkey to continue, this is the best for the people."

