Merkel praises Turkey over refugees but does not see it joining EU
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday praised Turkey for hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees as part of an agreement with the European Union and said she wanted close relations with Ankara but did not anticipate Turkish membership of the EU.
"Turkey is doing an outstanding job of taking care of Syrian refugees," she told a news conference. "I would like this agreement (on migrants and refugees) with Turkey to continue, this is the best for the people."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- European Union
- Turkey
- Syrian
- Ankara
- German
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say drone attack in eastern Syria thwarted
Prez accepts credentials from envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey
Envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey presented credentials to President Kovind
Mahindra & Mahindra restructures farm equipment biz in Turkey
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say drone attack in eastern Syria thwarted