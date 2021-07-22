Left Menu

Kyiv says Nord Stream 2 deal does not resolve Ukraine security issue

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:57 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said that the agreement between the United States and Germany over construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not resolve the issue of Ukraine's security.

"This is our main obection," Kuleba told reporters, referring to the U.S.-German agreement.

