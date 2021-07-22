Kyiv says Nord Stream 2 deal does not resolve Ukraine security issue
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said that the agreement between the United States and Germany over construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not resolve the issue of Ukraine's security.
"This is our main obection," Kuleba told reporters, referring to the U.S.-German agreement.
