Maha: Army, Navy teams deployed in flood-hit Konkan

Teams of the Army and Navy are assisting rescue operations in the flood-hit Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday evening. An Air Force helicopter too has been made available for rescue operations in Ratnagiri district, said a statement from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office.

The chief minister was in constant touch with the local authorities, it said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Navy and Army have been deployed in the region and the State Disaster Management Authority has begun rescue and relief operations, it said.

Advertisement

NDRF teams have been sent to western Maharashtra's Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts too, the CMO added. Two teams of the force have been deployed in Shirol and Karvir tehsils of Kolhapur, it informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)