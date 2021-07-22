Left Menu

U'khand: One held in connection with Covid testing scam

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:11 IST
U'khand: One held in connection with Covid testing scam
  • Country:
  • India

A special investigation team constitute to probe the alleged Covid testing scam during the Haridwar Kumbh made the first arrest in connection with the case. Ashish, who provided manpower and other material to Nalwa Laboratories, has been arrested, Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pratap Singh said on Thursday.

Nalwa Laboratories was one of the two private Covid testing labs booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act besides Sections 120-B and 420 of the IPC for carrying out fake tests.

The other lab booked in connection with the case was Dr Lalchandani Lab.

Ashish, a native of Haryana, will soon be produced in a local court, he said.

The SIT was constituted last month to look into the scam, soon after a case was registered against Max Corporate Service and the two private laboratories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021