News channel cameraperson attacked by freelance journalist at Jantar Mantar during farmers' protest

The cameraperson of a leading Hindi news channel was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a freelance journalist on Thursday at Jantar Mantar where the farmers are protesting the new agri laws, police said. A senior police officer said Gosain was attacked by Prabhjot Singh, a freelance journalist.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:53 IST
The cameraperson of a leading Hindi news channel was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a freelance journalist on Thursday at Jantar Mantar where the farmers are protesting the new agri laws, police said. The cameraperson has been identified as Nagendra Gosain, they said. A senior police officer said Gosain was attacked by Prabhjot Singh, a freelance journalist. Singh has been detained, the officer said. Gosain said Singh was abusing mediapersons in the morning and was also recording it. Singh also used foul language against a woman journalist, he said. When other journalists objected and there was a tussle, Singh attacked them with a tripod. He attacked me thrice, he said, adding his hand was injured. The medicolegal case (MLC) has been conducted and a written complaint submitted at the Parliament Street police station, Gosain said.

