Left Menu

Child with rare disease dies, Kerala HC asks state govt about Rs 16.5 crore funds raised for his treatment

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to inform about Rs 16.5 crore collected through crowdfunding for the treatment of a child who died of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) recently.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:09 IST
Child with rare disease dies, Kerala HC asks state govt about Rs 16.5 crore funds raised for his treatment
Representaitve Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to inform about Rs 16.5 crore collected through crowdfunding for the treatment of a child who died of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) recently. The Court asked that whether the money raised for the treatment of this child who died can be used to treat other children suffering from rare diseases.

The amount was collected for 6-year-old Imran Mohammad from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, who died on Tuesday midnight due to the illness at Kozhikode Medical College. Imran, the son of Arif and Ramisa Tasni, was on ventilator support at the Institute of Maternal and Child Care. He had been under treatment for SMA when he was just a month old.

Arif had also approached the Kerala High Court earlier seeking a court directive to the government to import the drug and provide necessary treatment to his son. Acting on the petition, the court had directed forming a five-member medical panel to examine the child and file a report.

The court will again consider this matter on July 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021