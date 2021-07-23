Left Menu

2 groups clash over land dispute in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, 24 injured

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:01 IST
At least two dozen people were injured in a violent clash between two groups of the same community here over a land dispute, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Alawalpur village under Charthawal Police Station, they said.

Police have registered a case against 100 people and named 26 of them under various sections of the IPC including rioting. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash, Superintendent of Police (city) Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

Both sides pelted stones and wielded lathis during the clash and the situation was brought under control after police intervention.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village, they said.

