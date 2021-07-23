Delhi prisons dept receives 7 new Patient Transport Ambulances

The Delhi Prisons Department on Friday received delivery of seven new Patient Transport Ambulances (PTAs). According to an official release by the Delhi Prisons Department, this fleet of Ambulances will add to the existing strength of Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini Ambulances.

"The Delhi Prisons Department has procured these seven PTA Ambulances through GeM Portal. These Ambulances are BS-VI compliant and are having a seating capacity of 9 + P + D. The Ambulances are supplied by M/s Force Motors Limited," the release said. The department said these Ambulances will greatly benefit the Prisons Department by adding to its capacity of carrying inmates to various hospitals outside the jail, for OPDs and emergencies on a daily basis from Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli complexes.

"With the addition of these Ambulances, the medical assistance is provided to the jail inmates will get smoothened. These Ambulances will be further modified as per the requirements of the safety and security of the inmates while in transit," the release said. (ANI)

