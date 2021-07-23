Biden poised to nominate Caroline Kennedy as U.S. ambassador to Australia -CNN
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, as the American ambassador to Australia.
Kennedy previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan.
