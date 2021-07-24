2 sub-inspectors suspended for dereliction of duty

Two sub-inspectors have been suspended and six other police personnel were sent to police lines here for dereliction of duty, officials said on Friday.

The errant police officials failed to file an FIR after a college student, Khushi Gahlot, complained that her mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men on Tuesday.

The student made a complaint in this regard through 112 helpline number. The police asked her to go to the Garden Enclave Colony police outpost of Masuri police station area to file the complaint. She went to the police outpost, but her complaint was not entertained.

“Two sub-inspectors posted at the Garden Enclave Colony police outpost have been suspended. Besides six other cops have been posted to police lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them,” SSP Amit Pathak said.

