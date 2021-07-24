Left Menu

CBI conducts multiple raids in Srinagar over arms license scam

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:19 IST
Visual from the raid at the government quarters in Srinagar's Tulsi Bagh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted multiple raids on government quarters in Srinagar's Tulsi Bagh and other places in connection with alleged arms and gun license scam in the valley. Visuals from the government quarters showed CBI vehicles entering the premises.

"Searches are being conducted in government accommodations including the premised of Srinagar-based IAS," an agency official said. Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 13 places. The allegation in the case was that from 2012 to 2016, DCs of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara district, had issued bulk arms licenses for fraudulently and illegally receiving funds.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

