Security guard held for killing man in Delhi

A 41-year-old security guard was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a person in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said. Surmesh was caught by police while he was trying to dispose of the body which is yet to be identified, a senior officer said.

At around 4 am on Saturday, head constable Vinod Kumar from the PCR unit spotted Surmesh, who lives in Mahipalpur and works as a security guard there, carrying the body on a rickshaw and nabbed him. According to Surmesh, he killed the man, who was in an inebriated state, on Thursday night following an argument over parking, police said.

Advertisement

Surmesh punched the victim following which he fell down and then strangled him. He hid the body in a room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Police said the deceased has a tattoo on his left arm and a parking slip of IGI airport was found in his pocket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)