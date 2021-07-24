Left Menu

Security guard held for killing man in Delhi

A 41-year-old security guard was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a person in southwest Delhis Mahipalpur area, police said. According to Surmesh, he killed the man, who was in an inebriated state, on Thursday night following an argument over parking, police said.Surmesh punched the victim following which he fell down and then strangled him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:43 IST
Security guard held for killing man in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old security guard was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a person in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said. Surmesh was caught by police while he was trying to dispose of the body which is yet to be identified, a senior officer said.

At around 4 am on Saturday, head constable Vinod Kumar from the PCR unit spotted Surmesh, who lives in Mahipalpur and works as a security guard there, carrying the body on a rickshaw and nabbed him. According to Surmesh, he killed the man, who was in an inebriated state, on Thursday night following an argument over parking, police said.

Surmesh punched the victim following which he fell down and then strangled him. He hid the body in a room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Police said the deceased has a tattoo on his left arm and a parking slip of IGI airport was found in his pocket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021