Olympics-Judo-Takato wins Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Naohisa Takato won the final of the men's -60kg judo to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Takato defeated Yang Yung-Wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan's strength in a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- Tokyo Olympics
- Naohisa Takato
- Taiwan
- Japan
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organizers bow to pressure for 'stay home' Games; MLB roundup: Phils' Brad Miller hits 3 homers vs. Cubs and more
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organizers bow to pressure for 'stay home' Games; Soccer-Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final and more
Delhi govt to award Rs 3 cr to athletes from capital bagging gold medal in Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Delhi govt to award Rs 3 cr to gold medal winners from capital
Tokyo Olympics: Need to bring out my A-game to win Khel Ratna, says Neeraj Chopra