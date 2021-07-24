Olympics-Judo-Takato wins Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games

Naohisa Takato won the final of the men's -60kg judo to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Takato defeated Yang Yung-Wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan's strength in a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.

