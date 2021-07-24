Left Menu

Olympics-Judo-Takato wins Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Naohisa Takato won the final of the men's -60kg judo to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Takato defeated Yang Yung-Wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan's strength in a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

