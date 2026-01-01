Taiwan's Firm Stand: President Lai's Pledge Against Chinese Ambitions
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has vowed to defend Taiwan's sovereignty against China's expansionist ambitions. His remarks follow Beijing's military drills near Taiwan and highlight Taiwan's strategy to strengthen its national defense through increased arms purchases and defense spending amid rising tensions with China.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement on Thursday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te declared his commitment to defending Taiwan's sovereignty in response to China's aggressive territorial ambitions. Lai emphasized the island's resolve to protect itself in his New Year's address, reflecting tensions that have escalated with Beijing's recent military exercises.
Lai's comments come on the heels of China's live-fire drills, which involved rocket launches and military demonstrations. This heightened military activity followed U.S. plans for substantial arms sales to Taiwan, and remarks from Japan's leadership suggesting possible intervention in the event of a Chinese attack.
The U.S. arms deal, exceeding $11 billion, is set to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities with missiles, drones, and artillery systems. Amid China's annexation threats, Taiwan plans to utilize a special defense budget to develop advanced air defense systems and aims to increase its defense spending to 5% of GDP.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- President Lai
- sovereignty
- defense
- military
- arms sales
- expansion
- Beijing
- threats
ALSO READ
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations
Lockheed Martin Secures $328.5 Million Military Deal with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Pentagon Awards $328.5M Contract to Lockheed Martin for Taiwan's Defense
Boeing Secures Major Defense Contracts for Apache Helicopters
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Aggression