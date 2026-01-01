Taiwan's Firm Stand: President Lai's Pledge Against Chinese Ambitions

In a bold statement on Thursday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te declared his commitment to defending Taiwan's sovereignty in response to China's aggressive territorial ambitions. Lai emphasized the island's resolve to protect itself in his New Year's address, reflecting tensions that have escalated with Beijing's recent military exercises.

Lai's comments come on the heels of China's live-fire drills, which involved rocket launches and military demonstrations. This heightened military activity followed U.S. plans for substantial arms sales to Taiwan, and remarks from Japan's leadership suggesting possible intervention in the event of a Chinese attack.

The U.S. arms deal, exceeding $11 billion, is set to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities with missiles, drones, and artillery systems. Amid China's annexation threats, Taiwan plans to utilize a special defense budget to develop advanced air defense systems and aims to increase its defense spending to 5% of GDP.