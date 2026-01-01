Unlocking the Frozen Dessert Legacy: From Yakhchal to Gelato

The quintessential summer delight, ice-cream, has an intricate history tracing back to ancient Persia, where innovative yakhchal structures enabled year-round ice storage.

As civilizations progressed, so did their frozen dessert technologies, with ancient techniques spreading to Syria, China, and beyond, laying the foundation for modern ice-cream.

In the 17th century, Italy and France vied for credit with recipes resembling contemporary ice-cream, fusing technological advancements and exotic ingredients to craft timeless flavors.

